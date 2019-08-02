Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,327,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.98.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

