Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veoneer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veoneer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of VNE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 521,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,629. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.26). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth $41,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $18,090,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $19,914,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

