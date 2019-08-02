VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 5,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 6.34% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

