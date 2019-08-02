Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $576.74 million, a P/E ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.