Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,739,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.