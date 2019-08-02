Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.