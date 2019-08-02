Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,905,000.

VIG stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

