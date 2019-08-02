ValuEngine Upgrades Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WATT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energous presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 367,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,130. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.79. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 8,692.28% and a negative return on equity of 169.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.