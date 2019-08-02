ValuEngine Upgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to “Hold”

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 2,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

