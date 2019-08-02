ValuEngine Upgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to “Hold”

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,757,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,632. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 1,559,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 914,807 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,763,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 55,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 289,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,953,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 1,013,536 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.