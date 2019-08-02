ValuEngine Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCII. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,989. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

