ValuEngine Lowers China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHL. Goldman Sachs Group cut China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.65 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.22.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 618,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,921. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 303.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 192.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 129.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.