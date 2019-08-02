ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Buy

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.46.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. 2,252,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,215. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $218.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 165.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $757,250.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Universal Display by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.