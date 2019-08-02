ValuEngine Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 373,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.90 million, a PE ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $112,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,898,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 164,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 166,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 169,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.