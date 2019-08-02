ValuEngine Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fly Leasing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 130,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,976. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

