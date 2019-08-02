ValuEngine Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Sell

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 192,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,312. The firm has a market cap of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $464,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.