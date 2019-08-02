ValuEngine Downgrades Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to Strong Sell

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $93.05. 5,146,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

