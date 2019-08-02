ValuEngine Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

