US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

