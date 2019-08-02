Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

UBA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $851.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.