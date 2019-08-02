Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Releases Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Urban One had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 146.85%. The firm had revenue of $121.57 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Urban One has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 7.00% of Urban One worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

