Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.44 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

UE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,215. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.88. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

