Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.22. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 5,450 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.