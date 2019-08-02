UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UPM-Kymmene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

UPMKY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 77,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,201. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

