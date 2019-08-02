UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UPM-Kymmene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
UPMKY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 77,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,201. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26.
About UPM-Kymmene
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.