Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 368,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,860. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $935.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Upland Software by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,510,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 1,333.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.