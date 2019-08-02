UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $871,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after buying an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 361,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

