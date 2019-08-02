Universa (UTNP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.23 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Universa has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $16,381.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00266889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01441044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00112153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

