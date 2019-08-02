Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

UBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,850,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.24.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.