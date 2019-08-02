United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $273.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,459. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

