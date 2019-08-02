United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. United Insurance had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million.

United Insurance stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

