United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UCFC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $494.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50.

In other United Community Financial news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

