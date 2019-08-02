Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 550.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

RARE stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,974. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 74,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

