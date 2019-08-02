Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Udg Healthcare to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 799.86 ($10.45).

LON UDG traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 777.50 ($10.16). 514,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 775.25. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 848.50 ($11.09). The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

