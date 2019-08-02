UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 152.68 ($2.00). 126,220,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

