UBS Group Reiterates €18.55 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €18.55 ($21.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

Shares of LHA opened at €14.28 ($16.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.24. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a 1-year high of €24.00 ($27.91).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

