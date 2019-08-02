UBS Group Reiterates €18.55 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €18.55 ($21.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

Shares of LHA opened at €14.28 ($16.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.24. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a 1-year high of €24.00 ($27.91).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

