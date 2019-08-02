U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 14.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.80, approximately 5,036,218 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 1,725,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.57.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,011.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

