Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TRCB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.