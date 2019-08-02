Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.30 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

TWTR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,027. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $346,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $222,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 71,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

