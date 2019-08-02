Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.30 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.
TWTR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,027. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $346,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $222,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 71,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
