Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

TWST traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 146.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $7,782,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $6,202,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

