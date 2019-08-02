Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.53. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 174,521 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

