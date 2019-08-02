Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

TKC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 721,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 224,565 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 275,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.