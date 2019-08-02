Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.
TKC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.
Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.