Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:TBI opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.61. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

