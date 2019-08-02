Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trueblue by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trueblue by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trueblue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trueblue by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

