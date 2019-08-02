TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrovaGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

Shares of TROV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 49,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,632. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,540.91% and a negative return on equity of 121.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrovaGene stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TrovaGene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.