TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.06. 97,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.86%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $243,762.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $740,142.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $459,324.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $1,649,389 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

