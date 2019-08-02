Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.55 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.54.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 802,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,897. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.23. The company has a market cap of $265.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$245.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

