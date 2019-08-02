TrezarCoin (TZC) 1-Day Volume Tops $708.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $598,890.00 and approximately $708.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.01009709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00268159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003333 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 178,286,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,286,000 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.