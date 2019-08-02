Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Trex (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 737,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 69.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $35,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $25,812,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $21,195,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trex by 151.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 490,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

