Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

TRVN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 417,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.34. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,510 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Trevena by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

