Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

